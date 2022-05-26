Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Cut to €188.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €189.00 ($201.06) to €188.00 ($200.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($218.09) to €182.00 ($193.62) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($176.60) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.50.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

