SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.60) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,560 ($19.63) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,585 ($19.94) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,003.45.

SEGXF stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

