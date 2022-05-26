Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.85) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($30.85) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($43.83) to €39.90 ($42.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.04) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.13) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.51. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.