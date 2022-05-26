Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:SOCLF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Pharos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

