B. Riley Cuts Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Price Target to $9.00

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TGAN opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of -1.30.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

