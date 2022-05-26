Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.