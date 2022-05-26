Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Barclays increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Tullow Oil (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.