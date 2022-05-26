Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Marston’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Marston's

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

