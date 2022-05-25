Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,491 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of DocuSign worth $90,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.94 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

