Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 255,600 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $27,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

