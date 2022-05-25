Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Robert Half International worth $92,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

RHI opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

