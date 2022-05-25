Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Comerica worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.