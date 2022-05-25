abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -118.91 and a beta of 2.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

