Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 152,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,448,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

