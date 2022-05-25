Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $89.71 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $89,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $307.95 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.53 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.87 and a 200-day moving average of $534.59.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.37.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

