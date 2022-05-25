Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 74,426 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,264,000 after purchasing an additional 785,546 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,848,000 after buying an additional 284,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

