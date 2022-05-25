Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 212.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 214.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

