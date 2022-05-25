Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HubSpot by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HubSpot by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $62,422,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

HUBS opened at $307.95 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.53 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

