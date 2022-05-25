Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,238 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Leidos worth $92,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,255 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

