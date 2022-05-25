Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $94.37.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

