Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 43,627 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,627 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.67% of Genworth Financial worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 888,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genworth Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,162,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 555,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,561,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,887,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 306,491 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

