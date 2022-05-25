Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

