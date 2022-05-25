Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 231.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,319 shares of company stock worth $6,085,957 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

