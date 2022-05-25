Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $91,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

