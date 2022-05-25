Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,994 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of FOX worth $26,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after buying an additional 476,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.