Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $24.21 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.40 and its 200 day moving average is $322.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.