Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of Webster Financial worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,505 shares of company stock worth $719,595. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

