Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 19,230 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,197,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,464,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

