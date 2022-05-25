Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,884 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $56,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.54. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $179.05 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.92.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

