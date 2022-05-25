Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,402 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of JCI opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

