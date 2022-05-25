Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 102,237 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,237 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.