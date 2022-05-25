Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point cut their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

