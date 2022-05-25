Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.98 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.