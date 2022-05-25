Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.58 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

