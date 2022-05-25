Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $201,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

