SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

