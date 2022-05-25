abrdn plc Buys 5,744 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,751. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

PLTR opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

