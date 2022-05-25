Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of TOL opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

