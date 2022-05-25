Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.51% of Patterson Companies worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 973,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $23,960,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $23,765,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 635,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

