Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 24,788 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.90% of Tilly’s worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 73.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

