Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 322,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Pentair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.