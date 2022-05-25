Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 131,024 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $86,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

