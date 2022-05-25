Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 224,802 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,802 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MARA opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $956.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

