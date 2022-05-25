Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 37,586 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.01% of Establishment Labs worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 24.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $2,450,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,177,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,455,724.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,717,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.