Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 31,454 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of PVH worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PVH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,341,000 after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

