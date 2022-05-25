Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 77.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $81,310,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,020,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.53. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.76 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

