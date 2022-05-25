Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $21,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 537,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,957. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.