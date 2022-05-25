PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,037,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,294,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,345,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after buying an additional 684,067 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.