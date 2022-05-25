Bank of Montreal Can Has $23 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 301,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,213,000 after buying an additional 179,182 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.89 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

