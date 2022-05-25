Bank of Montreal Can Has $24.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nucor were worth $24,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

